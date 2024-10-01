Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 34.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on GRPN. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.
View Our Latest Report on GRPN
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 1,848.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Groupon Stock Performance
Shares of GRPN stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,164. Groupon has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $124.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Groupon
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.