Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Expands By 5.4%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HERO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. 594,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,229. The company has a market cap of $126.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 250,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the first quarter worth $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

