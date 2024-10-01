Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Short Interest Update

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the second quarter worth $190,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 34,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the second quarter valued at about $1,180,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of HOFT stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.42. 49,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,815. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $186.08 million, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.54 million. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hooker Furnishings will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is 235.90%.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.