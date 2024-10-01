Short Interest in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Drops By 7.7%

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 5,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Hologic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HOLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 188.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,297,000 after purchasing an additional 338,212 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $80.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,470. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99. Hologic has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.33.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.