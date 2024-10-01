Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,252,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $626,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $527.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $477.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $529.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $507.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.78.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

