Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 29 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $389.12 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

