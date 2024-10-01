McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Raised by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 1.5% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on McKesson
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $494.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $549.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.57. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $431.35 and a 52-week high of $637.51.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.