McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Raised by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 1.5% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.36.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $494.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $549.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.57. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $431.35 and a 52-week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

