EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 429.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after buying an additional 242,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $2,685,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $73,972,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5,452.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 141,929 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.9 %

CRWD stock opened at $280.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.56. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 529.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.86 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

