Ted Buchan & Co Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. ASML makes up 1.8% of Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
ASML Stock Performance
ASML opened at $833.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $853.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $932.49. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $567.57 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.
ASML Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML
About ASML
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASML
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.