11,710 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Ted Buchan & Co

Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MO opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.36%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.