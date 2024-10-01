Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.26. 205,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,299. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -383.73 and a beta of 1.33. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $257.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.45 and a 200 day moving average of $182.54.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 497.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

