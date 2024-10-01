Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 0.2%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $891.27 and last traded at $887.50. 662,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,039,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $885.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $838.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $896.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $844.99.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total value of $47,927,061.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,247,403 shares in the company, valued at $88,998,878,277.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,810 shares of company stock worth $339,366,198. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $6,916,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $8,896,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $9,878,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $3,355,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

