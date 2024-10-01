iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Short Interest Down 8.6% in September

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 10,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
IBB stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.52. 1,281,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.69 and its 200-day moving average is $138.91. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $150.57.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Biotechnology ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.