iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Short Interest Down 8.6% in September

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 10,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.52. 1,281,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.69 and its 200-day moving average is $138.91. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

