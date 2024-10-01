Short Interest in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Decreases By 7.5%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of GSE Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSE Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.70% of GSE Systems worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of GSE Systems stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. 16,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,236. GSE Systems has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 160.01%.

(Get Free Report)

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Workforce Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.