Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,876,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.80% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $3,762,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,597,000. Certus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,720,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV opened at $576.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $577.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $555.51 and a 200-day moving average of $539.83. The stock has a market cap of $497.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

