Monero (XMR) Price Tops $144.41 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $144.41 or 0.00237718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.66 billion and approximately $78.03 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,734.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00520537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00103604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00029986 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00032027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00074402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

