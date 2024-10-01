Substratum (SUB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.02

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $10.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008754 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,821.48 or 1.00117987 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023864 USD and is down -33.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

