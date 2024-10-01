USDB One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.47 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, USDB has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One USDB token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDB has a market capitalization of $242.95 million and approximately $18.47 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.22 or 0.00262084 BTC.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 242,154,646 tokens. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 244,251,106.24835494. The last known price of USDB is 0.99572291 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $8,438,187.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

