Steem Achieves Market Cap of $81.47 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $81.47 million and $20.52 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,734.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00520537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00103604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00029986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00237718 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00032027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00074402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 472,767,700 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

