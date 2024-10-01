io.net Price Tops $1.71 on Top Exchanges (IO)

io.net (IO) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. io.net has a total market capitalization of $162.80 million and $118.67 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, io.net has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One io.net token can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00002821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About io.net

io.net was first traded on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. The official website for io.net is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 2.08462198 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $68,403,571.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

