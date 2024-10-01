pufETH Price Down 5.2% This Week (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, pufETH has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,514.86 or 0.04159273 BTC on major exchanges. pufETH has a market cap of $374.33 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

pufETH Profile

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 522,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 522,008.57763058. The last known price of pufETH is 2,638.5640154 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,262,450.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

