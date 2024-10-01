SUNDOG Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $244.14 Million (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, SUNDOG has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. One SUNDOG token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUNDOG has a market cap of $244.14 million and approximately $156.57 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.22 or 0.00262084 BTC.

SUNDOG Profile

SUNDOG was first traded on August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official website is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,449,375 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.31239765 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $162,336,546.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUNDOG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUNDOG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

