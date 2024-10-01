Venom Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Venom has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Venom has a total market capitalization of $173.62 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venom coin can now be bought for about $0.0946 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venom

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,239,519,956 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,239,389,969.23 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.10090068 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,354,002.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

