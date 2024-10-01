Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $179.65 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $179.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

