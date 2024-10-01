QUASA Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $163,227.19 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, QUASA has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $163,227.19 and approximately $1,211.81 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008771 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,497.42 or 1.00055384 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00196412 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,145.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.