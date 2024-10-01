Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $478.57 and last traded at $480.42. 14,289,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 39,743,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.07.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.55.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
