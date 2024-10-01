Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 301,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on EGBN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Bancorp
Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp
Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance
EGBN traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. 856,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $676.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.09. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36.
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Eagle Bancorp
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Bancorp
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.