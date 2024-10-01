D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.10

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a market capitalization of C$24.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07.
D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.
