East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Up 5.2% in September

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %

East West Bancorp stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.04. 533,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $89.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.