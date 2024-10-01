DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Down 7%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. 33,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 31,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Down 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 18.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $88.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 69,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

