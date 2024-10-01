Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Decreased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Granite FO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,514,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,145,000 after acquiring an additional 78,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $128.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

