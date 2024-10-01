SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 241,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.