Elastos Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $40.13 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Elastos has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00002979 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $40.13 million and $565,809.48 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,688,926 coins and its circulating supply is 22,281,103 coins. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

