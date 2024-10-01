ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.09 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $20.09 million and approximately $19,235.35 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.1030952 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $38,171.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

