First Digital USD Price Reaches $1.00 (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $2.79 billion and $7.58 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,799,942,311 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,811,942,313.55. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99870889 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 377 active market(s) with $5,118,266,244.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

