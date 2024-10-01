Creditcoin Market Capitalization Hits $154.30 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000677 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $154.30 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000809 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

