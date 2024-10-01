Edelcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.46 Million (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Edelcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edelcoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Edelcoin has a market cap of $6.21 billion and $8.46 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Edelcoin Token Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. Edelcoin’s official website is edelcoin.com. Edelcoin’s official message board is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1.

Edelcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 21,588,448.04 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 1.12450116 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,498,655.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edelcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edelcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

