iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2024

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPACGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 608,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 393% from the previous session’s volume of 123,276 shares.The stock last traded at $66.41 and had previously closed at $66.59.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.