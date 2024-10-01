iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 608,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 393% from the previous session’s volume of 123,276 shares.The stock last traded at $66.41 and had previously closed at $66.59.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

