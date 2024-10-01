Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,360,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 10,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 980,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 844,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,153,000 after acquiring an additional 214,840 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Agree Realty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 886,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,638,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $1,600,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 823,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,868,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.27. The company had a trading volume of 840,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,747. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $77.30.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

