Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 67,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the previous session’s volume of 17,981 shares.The stock last traded at $57.11 and had previously closed at $57.32.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $603.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03.

Get Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.