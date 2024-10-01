A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Update

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 963,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 225,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,390,000 after acquiring an additional 168,911 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $228,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 79,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AOS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $64.86 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.