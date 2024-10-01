Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Up 5.2% in September

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.50.

AOMR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. 85,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,715. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $258.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.23). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $25.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In related news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 22,894 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $252,291.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,514.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Angel Oak Mortgage REIT news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 22,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $252,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,514.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan sold 4,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $53,268.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,328.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,571 shares of company stock valued at $403,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 157,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 44,256 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

