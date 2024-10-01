Short Interest in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Rises By 5.5%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE AMR traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.44. 145,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,049. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.00 and a 200 day moving average of $285.40.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.16 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 613,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,023,000 after buying an additional 111,504 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,999,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $21,900,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 350,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after acquiring an additional 62,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

AMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

