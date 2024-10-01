Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Short Interest Up 9.3% in September

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,679.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at $883,278.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,679.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,157 shares of company stock valued at $19,291,193 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $881,848,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 97.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,966,000 after buying an additional 884,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4,160.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,743,000 after acquiring an additional 503,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $381.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,829. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $395.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.52 and a 200 day moving average of $321.38. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.81.

Read Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.