Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aegon by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after acquiring an additional 394,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,140,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,039,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Aegon by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at $4,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Stock Performance

AEG traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. 3,809,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,192. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.07. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

Aegon Company Profile

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1723 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.