abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,700 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the August 31st total of 546,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 179,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 210,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,310. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

