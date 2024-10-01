Cetera Investment Advisers Has $85.11 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.36% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $85,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after buying an additional 1,045,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,844,000 after acquiring an additional 281,252 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after purchasing an additional 494,164 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 436,853 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $245.45 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.21.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

