Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 3%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $166.74 and last traded at $167.25. 4,603,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 31,349,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Melius started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $775.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,452 shares of company stock worth $51,278,838 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

