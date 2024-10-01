EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 850 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $11,393,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 250.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $278.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.77 and a 200 day moving average of $258.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $205.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

