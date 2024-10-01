Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 358 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.92. The firm has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 105.47%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

